RPT - Roscosmos Hopes Virtual Reality Documentary About ISS Will Attract Youth to Space Science

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's Space Agency Roscosmos hopes the documentary film "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience" will fascinate and draw more young people to space science, Roscosmos Advanced Programs and Science Director Alexander Bloshenko told Sputnik.

"We hope the version of the film in Russian, produced by using Roscosmos' new virtual reality technology for educational programs will help attract young people to space science," Bloshenko said.

Bloshenko explained that the biggest scientific projects in space exploration, such as the International Space Station (ISS), are implemented through international cooperation and that is why it was important for Roscosmos to take part in the documentary about the ISS.

"The peculiarity of the film is that its main characters and operators are cosmonauts and astronauts from different countries, who show how they live, train and do scientific research on the ISS," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Roscosmos announced that it has begun producing - together with the Canadian Felix & Paul Studios - the documentary series "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience" in a virtual reality format.

Felix Lajeunesse, Felix & Paul Studios creative director, told Sputnik that the documentary is the biggest media project ever filmed in space and emphasized that Russia plays a vital role in it.

"The ISS experience is the result of a great collaboration between international space agencies - Roscosmos, NASA, JAXA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, and a sparkling demonstration of what people can accomplish when they work together," Lajeunesse said. "This series aims to immerse worldwide audiences into the reality of life aboard the ISS and that story wouldn't be complete without a special look at the presence of Russia in space - a country that sent the first human to space and immensely contributed to space exploration.

Alena Kuzmenko, representative of Felix & Paul Studios, told Sputnik that virtual reality films are becoming increasingly popular amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The virtual reality market got a boost during the pandemic as such technology allows you to be anywhere, regardless of the closure of physical borders between countries," Kuzmenko said. "In the case of the film Space Explorers: The ISS experience, everyone can feel themselves in space, sitting at home in isolation. There are no boundaries for new technologies in media."

The ISS long-term expedition commander Sergey Ryzhikov and engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will take part in the production of the documentary.

During the shooting of the Russian segment on the ISS, the cosmonauts will talk about life on there, conduct scientific space experiments and share their thoughts about the future of orbital flights, according to Roscosmos.

A unique, specially produced camera is used that has the capability to film in space in a 360-degree format.

Roscosmos said during the filming the cosmonauts discussed the importance of physical training in zero gravity and conducted the so-called Prevention experiment on a treadmill, the Pilot-T experiment and exercised on a stationary bike in the Russian Zvezda module.

Roscosmos also said it will prepare a version of the documentary in Russian for the Russian-speaking audience that it will use for its educational programs.

Russia's broadcaster RT and the tech giant Google also filmed virtual excursions to the ISS by using 360-degree panoramas. In 2016, RT launched the Space 360 project, while Google developed the Street View technology back in 2007.