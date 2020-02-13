UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russia, Indonesia Continue Talks On Sending Indonesian Astronaut To Space - Diplomat

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia and Indonesia are still in talks on sending an Indonesian astronaut to space, but the exact timeline depends on a number of technical aspects, the country's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, said back in December that the agency was talking to Indonesia, Turkey and Hungary on launching their astronauts into space.

"It was discussed during the defense minister's meeting with Roscosmos," the diplomat said, adding that several ministries were involved in handling the issue.

'Russia is offering us [this opportunity]. And I think that it is a good chance," the diplomat said.

When asked about the exact timeline, he said that a lot depended on technical aspects, such as the selection and preparation of astronauts.

"For us, I think the sooner the better," the diplomat said.

When asked if the talks continued, he answered in the affirmative.

"At least, between the two [space] agencies, there has been good communication," the ambassador added.

