RPT - US Needs Comprehensive Strategy to Address Range of Issues Related to China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United States needs a comprehensive strategy to address a full range of issues on China, including in the US technology sector, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We need a comprehensive strategy and a more systematic approach that actually addresses the full range of these issues, rather than the piecemeal approach of the past few years," the spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said the United States must hold China accountable for unfair and illegal practices, adding that US technology must not be used to support China's military buildup or its malign activities.

In addition, the United States must invest in boosting its technological strength in order to maintain an edge in innovation, the spokesperson said.