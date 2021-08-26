RPT - US Space Development Agency to Look at Proliferating Satellites to Counter Threats - Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The US Space Development Agency plans to look at missile tracking capabilities and proliferated satellite constellations to address the biggest threats America faces, Director Derek Tourneau told Sputnik.

"So we're looking for missile warning, missile tracking capabilities, and low latency com, and we're going to address that with proliferated constellations," Tourneau said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium on Wednesday when asked how his agency would address America's biggest threats.

The Defense Department created the Space Development Agency in 2019 to oversee the development of sensors and weapons to counter advances by Russia and China, then-Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a memo.

Shanahan said the agency's mission will be to "define and monitor" future threat-driven space architecture and accelerate development while reducing bureaucratic overlap and inefficiency.

The directive mentioned a need for space-based offensive weapons without elaborating, while offering some detail of a sensor and communications network that would form the system's basic architecture.