Rs 7407.361 Million For Sceince,Technological Research Division Earmarked

Daniyal Sohail 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:12 PM

The federal government has earmarked Rs 7407.361 million for ongoing and new schemes of Science and Technological Research Division for the financial year 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has earmarked Rs 7407.361 million for ongoing and new schemes of Science and Technological Research Division for the financial year 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 921.281 million for 19 ongoing projects and Rs 6486.080 million for 12 new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.

About the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 260.659 million has allocated for eshtablishment of PSTC for Precision Mechanic and Instrument Technology at Gwadar PCSIR.

The government has allocated Rs 150 million for Science Talent Farming Schemes (STFS) for young students � Phase-1 while Rs 100 million earmarked for certification incentive program for SMEs under PQI initiative 2025.

Regarding the new schemes in the financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 2500 million has reserved National Centers for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Artificial Intelligence and Allied Technologies Phase-I (Knowledge Economy Initiative).

An amount of Rs 1500 million has earmarked for Pak-China University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (Knowledge Economy Initiative), while Rs 800 million has allocated for Advancement Skills Development through international scholarship.

