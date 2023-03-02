Rs.1 Billion Collected against 2.5 million bills as Abiana through PITB-developed e-Abiana System

E-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 1 billion against 2.5 Million bills issued to the farmers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023) e-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 1 billion against 2.5 Million bills issued to the farmers. It emerged in a meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

The attendants of the meeting were informed that four new modules namely e-Tawan, e-Drainage, e-Effluent Charges and Non-Irrigation use of canal water will soon be added to the system.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The e-Abiana System has not only increased the government revenue significantly, but also brought transparency as well as convenience for the farmers in paying the abiana.”

“The digital mechanism, operational in 59 Divisions across Punjab, is overturning the decades old traditional process of manual billing,” he added.