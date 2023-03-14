Rs27Mn Tax Revenue Collected As Weights & Measures Fee Through e-Pay Punjab

The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of Rs 27Million in lieu of Weights and Measures fee through e-Pay Punjab, an online system for payment of government taxes, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of Rs 27Million in lieu of Weights and Measures fee through e-Pay Punjab, an online system for payment of government taxes, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department. This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The revenue collection has come through 7,000 transactions since Weights & Measures’ integration with e-Pay Punjab in December, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the Industries Department collects a fee from the owners of Petrol Pumps, factories and shops for the verification of the standards of Weights & Measures.

e-Pay Punjab has also facilitated the process of this fee collection.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that new services added to e-Pay Punjab will serve to maximize citizen convenience. “At present, citizens can pay 26 taxes of 11 different departments with one click through various channels like internet, mobile banking and ATM using e-Pay Punjab,” he added.