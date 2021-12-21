Rs.96.6 million allocated for employable digital skills in merged districts

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has allocated Rs.96.6 million to empower the youth of merged districts with employable digital skills and enable them to overcome the challenge of un-employment

Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan told APP that the program was aimed to facilitate them finding employment with IT skills. In the first phase, 40 youth from the Mohmand district would be trained under various projects.

He said IT department had introduced a series of courses for youth across the newly Merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to master digital skills to expand their employment opportunities and know-how of the ever-evolving digital world.

He said the provincial government allocated Rs14 billion under Annual Development Program (ADP) to boost the digital economy, transparency and improved service delivery to citizens.

The minister said to materialize the dream of a digital Pakistan, the provincial government had taken number of steps to accelerate economic development, social progress and acquaint the youth with emerging digital technology skills.

He said under the employable digital skills for the youth of merged districts, hundreds of youth would be trained in skills like, graphics design, wordpress design and development, social media marketing, mobile application development and blogging and content writing.

The minister said easy and fast employment opportunities for youth were possible through promotion of digital industry in the province.

The Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department had also started Early Age Programming & IT Essentials for the Children of Government Schools of Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project with a total budget of Rs. 38.78 million.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Technology board (KPITB) in partnership with DEMO, DataPoint, and Tech Valley would be carrying out the capacity-building project, "Employable Digital Skills for the Youth of Newly Merged Areas".

Under the project 840 youth across the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be trained in employable digital skills to ensure inclusion in the digital economy under the KP Youth Employment Program (KPYEP).