Russian news agency Russia Today's (RT) Arabic edition said on Wednesday that users cannot access its page with 17 million followers on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist), with the tech giant's clarification on the situation pending

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian news agency Russia Today's (RT) Arabic edition said on Wednesday that users cannot access its page with 17 million followers on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist), with the tech giant's clarification on the situation pending.

"The RT Arabic page with 17 million followers is not available on Facebook. They just decided and removed us from there without notifications and comments. We have contacted the Facebook support, (we are) waiting for a response," RT Arabic chief Maya Manna said on Telegram.

In January, Facebook shut down the account of RT's Russian edition with 2 million followers.

Numerous Western countries and companies have responded to the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 by imposing restrictions on Russian state- and non-state actors, including media agencies. In March of that year, Facebook notoriously breached its own policy and lifted the ban on hate speech against Russian users.