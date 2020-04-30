RT Broadcaster Among Finalists of Webby Awards 2020 in 6 Categories

The RT broadcaster has progressed to the finals of the Webby Awards 2020 international competition honoring excellence on the internet in six categories, according to a press release published on the broadcaster's website on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The RT broadcaster has progressed to the finals of the Webby Awards 2020 international competition honoring excellence on the internet in six categories, according to a press release published on the broadcaster's website on Wednesday.

"RT's VR [virtual reality] documentary dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the augmented reality book for #Romanovs100 historical project, as well as entries by RT's video agency Ruptly and In The Now project are among this year's finalists in six categories of the Webby Awards," the press release read.

It noted that VR movie "The Lessons of Auschwitz" dedicated to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet soldiers has been nominated for this year's Webby Awards in three categories � Immersive and Mixed Reality: Volumetric / 6-Degrees of Freedom; News; and Animation.

The "Romanovs100" augmented reality book that pays tribute to the centenary of the execution of Russia's last Russian royal family has entered the finals in the Immersive and Mixed Reality: Best Use of Augmented Reality category.

"Several thousand photos from the Romanovs' own archive have been published as part of the #Romanovs100 project.

At this point, it's the most complete photo archive of the imperial family," the press release read.

Live footage of the Yellow Vest protests in France filmed by RT's global multimedia news agency Ruptly, has qualified for finals in the General Video: Events and Live streams category.

Materials by In The Now social media project (Maffick) have been nominated in the Social Video: education and Discovery category.

Such prominent broadcasters and media outlets as BBC, CNN, HBO, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera, National Geographic are among the Webby Awards 2020 finalists in various categories.

RT previously won two People's Voice Awards. In 2018, the broadcaster's #1917LIVE Twitter project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, won the prestigious award. In 2016, the award was received by a series of RT digital projects on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, SoundCloud and Coub.

The Webby Awards annually chooses the world's best digital projects such as websites, videos, mobile apps and social media campaigns. The award jury includes more than 1,000 professionals of the web and media market. Winners will be announced on May 19 on the Webby Awards website.