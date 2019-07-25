UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

RT Hits Record 9 Billion Views on YouTube - Broadcaster's Editor-in-Chief

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan announced on Thursday that the number of views the RT channel got on YouTube had surpassed nine billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan announced on Thursday that the number of views the RT channel got on YouTube had surpassed nine billion.

"And now there is news specifically for those who are trying to shut us up, silence, flog, quarter, accuse us of killing [US President John] Kennedy and sprinkle with insecticides.

We [RT] have 9 billion views on YouTube," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

RT gradually gains popularity, bridging the gap with mainstream media giants such as CNN, CBS and the BBC despite regular attacks from Western politicians.

In June, French non-profit think tank Institut Montaigne released a report, saying that RT, along with Sputnik, was quickly gaining in the audience and were increasing their influence in France.

