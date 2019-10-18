UrduPoint.com
RT Says Facebook Hides Broadcaster's Russian Kitchen Page From Subscribers

Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:42 PM



Facebook has brought back an RT page on Russian cooking that was blocked for apparently "spamming" recipes of borscht but hides it from followers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Facebook has brought back an RT page on Russian cooking that was blocked for apparently "spamming" recipes of borscht but hides it from followers.

Vsevolod Pulya, the chief editor of RT's Russia Beyond project, which runs the Russian Kitchen page, said Thursday that the account with a 40,000-strong followship vanished after it was flagged for sending out spam, a claim he denied.

"The page is back online... But restrictions on who can see it are still in place.

This means the page is there but the posts don't show in subscribers' news feed. And this is even worse," Pulya wrote on Facebook.

He argued it was easier to "catch a social media platform red-handed" when it deleted a page than when a page was hidden from subscribers by a "smart algorithm."

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan mocked the US social networking giant's decision to clamp down on a community that spread the word about Russian pies as a victory for "American censorship."

