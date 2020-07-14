Russia Actively Developing Nuclear Propulsion System for Space Exploration - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia is rapidly developing a new nuclear propulsion system that will be used to power large spacecraft during exploration missions to the outer reaches of the Solar System and beyond, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Monday.

"Only this kind of powerful system, which makes it possible for ion thrusters to work, will allow for spacecraft to reach the planets of the Solar System, and maybe in the future, go beyond the Solar System itself," Rogozin said during an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.

The Roscosmos head noted that traditional chemical rockets, which either use hydrogen or a mix of oxygen and kerosene, cannot travel to the far reaches of the Solar System.

"We are on the path to the development of nuclear space energy," Rogozin commented.

At present, Roscosmos scientists are developing a new transport and energy module (TEM) that will utilize a nuclear propulsion system.

The space agency intends on launching a new space tug equipped with a nuclear propulsion system into orbit in 2030, Roscosmos First Deputy Director General Yury Urlichich said this past January.