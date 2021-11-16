Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.

US officials on Monday accused Russia of a "dangerous and irresponsible" strike on a satellite that had created a cloud of debris and forced the ISS crew to take evasive action.

The move reignited concerns about an escalating arms race in space, encompassing everything from laser weapons to satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit.

"The Russian defence ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the Russian spacecraft 'Tselina-D', which had been in orbit since 1982, was destroyed," the military said in a statement.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu later said the launch used a "promising" system that "accurately" struck its target.

"The fragments that formed do not pose any threat to space activity," he added, as quoted by Russian news agencies.