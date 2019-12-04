UrduPoint.com
Russia Against Militarization Of Space - Putin

Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Russia is opposed to the militarization of outer space, but in the current conditions it is necessary to pay attention to strengthening the orbital group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on military issues on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russia is opposed to the militarization of outer space, but in the current conditions it is necessary to pay attention to strengthening the orbital group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on military issues on Wednesday.

"Russia has always consistently opposed and opposes the militarization of outer space.

At the same time, the development of the situation requires us to pay increased attention to strengthening the orbital group, as well as the space and rocket industry in general," Putin said.

He said the United States saw space as a theater of war.

Putin said the capabilities of Russia's missile attack warning system had significantly grown, adding that the system promptly detected launches of ballistic missiles.

