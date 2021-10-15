UrduPoint.com

Russia Agrees To Transfer Technology Of Producing Sputnik V To Mexico - Laboratory Head

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Mexican pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) has signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the transfer of technology of manufacturing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to Mexico, BIRMEX head Pedro Zenteno Santaella told Sputnik.

"This agreement establishes the necessary mechanisms and conditions for packaging the vaccine in Mexico as well as promotes the boost of the relations between our nations," Zenteno said.

He added that the agreement paved a path for the transfer of technology and information needed for organizing the complete production cycle of Sputnik V in Mexico.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was approved for use in Mexico on February 2, and the first batch was delivered on February 22.

