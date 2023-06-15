Russia, Algeria Sign Agreement on Cooperation in Use of Outer Space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria on Thursday signed a number of agreements, including a convention on mutual extradition, and an agreement on cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed a declaration on enhancing strategic partnership between the countries following their meeting in Moscow on Thursday.