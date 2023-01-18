Russia Among Top-20 Countries in Digital Technologies Development - Rostelecom

Russia took the 14th place in the ranking of countries' contribution to the development of digital technologies in 2021-2022, with China topping the list, followed by the United States and India, Russia's state-run telecom provider Rostelecom said in a study on global digitalization trends released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia took the 14th place in the ranking of countries' contribution to the development of digital technologies in 2021-2022, with China topping the list, followed by the United States and India, Russia's state-run telecom provider Rostelecom said in a study on global digitalization trends released on Wednesday.

The rating took into account the number of scientific publications, patents and the volume of investments in the IT sector in different countries across the globe.

"Interesting changes have been noted among the leading countries as quantity turns into quality. China overtook the US in the ranking, becoming the leader in quality indicators � scientific articles and patents in the field of digital technologies. The US retains leadership only in the amount of investment," the study said.

Boris Glazkov, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Rostelecom, said that Russia ranked 14th in the league table.

"In the field of digitalization technologies for the fuel and energy complex, Russia is among the top three countries in terms of registered patents and in the top five in terms of scientific publications. Among other countries, one can note interesting dynamics in Iran, which, despite sanctions, entered the world's top-10 in scientific publications in two areas, smart grid and alternative energy," the study said.

E-Health has become the world's leading area in terms of investment, with investment transactions totaling more than $722 billion, followed by computational biology with $352 billion.