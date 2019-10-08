UrduPoint.com
Russia, Argentina Sign New Protocol On Space Cooperation

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia and Argentina signed on Tuesday a bilateral intergovernmental protocol on peaceful space cooperation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the deputy head of the Roscosmos state space corporation, Mikhail Khailov, the protocol focuses on navigation, remote sensing, scientific research, manufacturing spacecraft and manned spaceflights. The agreement will replace the previous document, signed by Argentina and the Soviet Union.

"In principle, the agreement covers all aspects of space activities," Khailov said.

The new agreement creates a legislative basis for the Russian-Argentine space cooperation.

"In the near future we will cooperate on practical issues, I think that will be matters related to navigation ... We can provide a number of technologies," the Roscosmos deputy head said.

He added that Roscosmos was also cooperating with Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua and Brazil in Latin America.

