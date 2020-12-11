Russia Begins Development of Nuclear Tug for Flights to Moon, Jupiter, Venus

Roscosmos has signed a contract worth 4.2 billion rubles ($57.5 million) for the preliminary design of nuclear space tug Nuklon for flights to the Moon, Jupiter and Venus, according the materials of the state corporation published on the public procurement website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Roscosmos has signed a contract worth 4.2 billion rubles ($57.5 million) for the preliminary design of nuclear space tug Nuklon for flights to the Moon, Jupiter and Venus, according the materials of the state corporation published on the public procurement website.

The contract between Roskosmos and the St. Petersburg design bureau Arsenal for the "development of a preliminary design for the creation of a space system with a nuclear-based transport and energy module (TEM)," was signed on December 10.