UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Begins Development Of Nuclear Tug For Flights To Moon, Jupiter, Venus

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Russia Begins Development of Nuclear Tug for Flights to Moon, Jupiter, Venus

Roscosmos has signed a contract worth 4.2 billion rubles ($57.5 million) for the preliminary design of nuclear space tug Nuklon for flights to the Moon, Jupiter and Venus, according the materials of the state corporation published on the public procurement website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Roscosmos has signed a contract worth 4.2 billion rubles ($57.5 million) for the preliminary design of nuclear space tug Nuklon for flights to the Moon, Jupiter and Venus, according the materials of the state corporation published on the public procurement website.

The contract between Roskosmos and the St. Petersburg design bureau Arsenal for the "development of a preliminary design for the creation of a space system with a nuclear-based transport and energy module (TEM)," was signed on December 10.

Related Topics

Nuclear St. Petersburg December Arsenal Billion Million

Recent Stories

Genetic variants linked to severe Covid-19: study

2 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children during pande ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies o ..

2 minutes ago

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

6 minutes ago

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.