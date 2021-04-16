Russia Begins Experiment to Simulate Moon Flight on New Spacecraft - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia has started an experiment to simulate a flight to the moon with six volunteers on prospective Russian manned spacecraft Orlenok, Oleg Voloshin of the Institute of Biomedical Problems (IMPB) at the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"The experiment has several tasks. One of them is to probe a number of techniques, including in virtual reality, before the big eight-month experiment SIRIUS-21, which is due to begin this fall. Other tasks include immunological and biochemical research, as well as the psychology of small groups in an extremely limited space with an almost complete absence of personal space," Voloshin, who is the head of the "crew," said.

The experiment, dubbed Eskiz, will last for two weeks at an IMPB facility that simulates the conditions inside the spacecraft. Organizers chose a module with an area of about 8 square meters (86 square feet). Designed for 3-4 people, it will lodge 6 people for this experiment ” 4 men and 2 women, all IBMP employees.

The extreme lack of space is expected to create additional psychological stress for the participants and ultimately imitate real flight inside the smaller than usual spacecraft, Voloshin explained.

The experiment will include a simulated landing on the moon in which the participants will have to wear spacesuits and work in a pavilion imitating the lunar surface.

The Eskiz experiment is part of preparations for the next stage of the SIRIUS international project (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station). The project includes a series of isolation experiments, during which participants simulate the space crew during flight, landing, and work on the moon surface.

Similar experiments were carried out in November 2017 for 17 days and from 2018-2019 for 4 months. The 8-month experiment will begin in November.