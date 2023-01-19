Russia, Belarus Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday the bilateral cooperation in the military-political sphere and defense issues

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday the bilateral cooperation in the military-political sphere and defense issues.

"The day began with a meeting with the belarusian President Lukashenko, during an almost hour-and-a-half meeting we discussed all strategic directions for further deepening our alliance, in accordance with the agreements reached by the presidents of our states in the context of promoting the Union State, Russia, Belarus, and in the military-political sphere, the sphere of ensuring our security," Lavrov told a briefing.