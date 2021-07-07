Russia, Bosnia Agree to Fight Digital Asset Withdrawal Abroad Together

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Justice Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Josip Grubesa, agreed to fight cybercrime and the withdrawal of digital assets abroad during the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Offices of European States in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"I believe that the agreement between the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of Bosnia and Herzegovina will contribute to the enhancement of the effectiveness of such interactions. I am sure that this will give an additional impetus to our joint work in countering modern challenges and threats, including crimes that are committed in the information environment related to the withdrawal of funds abroad.

This includes digital assets," Krasnov said.

Krasnov also underlined that the work of the relevant law enforcement and human rights bodies should be structured in order to prevent convicted parties' escape from punishment by taking advantage of differences in legal systems and hiding from law enforcement in a different country. Krasnov and Grubesa said the agreement will go into effect in January 2020.