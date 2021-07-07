UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Bosnia Agree To Fight Digital Asset Withdrawal Abroad Together

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russia, Bosnia Agree to Fight Digital Asset Withdrawal Abroad Together

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Justice Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Josip Grubesa, agreed to fight cybercrime and the withdrawal of digital assets abroad during the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Offices of European States in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"I believe that the agreement between the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of Bosnia and Herzegovina will contribute to the enhancement of the effectiveness of such interactions. I am sure that this will give an additional impetus to our joint work in countering modern challenges and threats, including crimes that are committed in the information environment related to the withdrawal of funds abroad.

This includes digital assets," Krasnov said.

Krasnov also underlined that the work of the relevant law enforcement and human rights bodies should be structured in order to prevent convicted parties' escape from punishment by taking advantage of differences in legal systems and hiding from law enforcement in a different country. Krasnov and Grubesa said the agreement will go into effect in January 2020.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Bosnia And Herzegovina January 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite C ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Find Compromise With US on Humanit ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip to Moscow - ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on Election Results, ..

8 minutes ago

Ambassador Antonov Confirms US, Russia to Conduct ..

8 minutes ago

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.