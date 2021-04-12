UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For Talks On Binding Treaty To Ban Weapons Deployment In Space - Lavrov

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Russia Calls for Talks on Binding Treaty to Ban Weapons Deployment in Space - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia calls for talks to create a legally binding international instrument that would ban deployment of any types of weapons in space, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight.

The anniversary of the first Soviet cosmonaut's flight, which marked the beginning of space era, is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day on April 12. On the same day, the world marks the International Day of Human Space Flight.

"We consistently believe that only a guaranteed prevention of an arms race in space will make it possible to use it for creative purposes, for the benefit of entire mankind. We call for negotiations on the development of an international legally binding instrument that would prohibit the deployment of any types of weapons there, as well as the use of force or the threat of force," Lavrov said in a video message on the anniversary of the first manned space flight.

The minister offered to take as a basis a relevant Russian-Chinese draft treaty submitted to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in 2014.

To stabilize the situation during a period when a multilateral document on non-militarization of space is being developed, Lavrov invited countries to join a Russian-promoted multilateral initiative on making a political commitment not to be the first to place weapons in outer space

The top Russian diplomat noted that some 30 countries have become full-fledged participants in the initiative.

Related Topics

World Russia Geneva Same April Top Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

37 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

37 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

4 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.