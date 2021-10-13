UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls on UN Countries Not to Use Space Objects for Military Purposes

Russia invites UN countries to undertake a commitment not to use space objects to destroy any targets on Earth, in the air and in space, Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, said in a statement on Wednesday

"We invite all UN Member States to make the following commitments in any convenient form for them: not to use space objects as a means to hit any targets on Earth, in the air, or in outer space," the statement says.

Moscow also calls on the UN countries to pledge "not to build, test or place space weapons of any type of basing for any purpose, including for ballistic missile defense, as counter-satellite systems, for use against targets on Earth or in the air, and to eliminate such systems that States already have."

Russia also proposes to give an obligation "not to test or use manned spacecraft for military, including countersatellite purposes."

