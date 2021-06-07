Russia Can Abandon Plan to Quit ISS If US Lifts Sanctions - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia can revise its decision to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) and build its own orbit station if the United States lift sanctions, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"Everything is in the hands of our US partners.

If sanctions on Progress [rocket space center] and TsNIIMash [Central Research Institute of Machine Building] remain in force and are not disavowed in the near future, Russia's withdrawal from the ISS will be a problem for our US partners. This will be their responsibility and their fault ... Either we work together and in this case they must lift sanctions immediately, or we do not work together and then we will create Russia's national systems," Rogozin told lower house lawmakers.