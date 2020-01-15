UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Achieve Huge Progress In AI, Digital Technologies, Just As In Defense - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:19 PM

Russia is capable of achieving the same large-scale breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI), genetics, digital and energy technologies, just as in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russia is capable of achieving the same large-scale breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI), genetics, digital and energy technologies, just as in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Today, the speed of technological changes in the world is significantly increasing, and we should create our own technologies and standards in those areas that determine the future. It is primarily about artificial intelligence, genetics, new materials, energy sources, digital technologies. I am convinced that we are capable of making the same breakthrough there as in the defense area," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.

According to Putin, Russia will continue to develop research infrastructure to solve comprehensive technological issues.

