Russia Can Create New Spacesuit Within 4 Years - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A new Russian spacesuit for operations in outer space can be created within four years, the director general and chief designer of the Russian Zvezda Research, Development & Production Enterprise told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It takes about four years to develop a new spacesuit," Sergey Pozdnyakov said.

He previously said that his company had turned to Russian space agency Roscosmos with a proposal to start developing a new generation of spacesuits to replace the Orlan spacesuits now in use.

