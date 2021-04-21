UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Transfer Responsibility For Its ISS Segment To US After 2025 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia Can Transfer Responsibility for Its ISS Segment to US After 2025 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia can transfer responsibility for its segment of the International Space Station (ISS) to the United States after 2025, Russian State Space Corporation Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced this weekend that the country would exit the ISS initiative in 2025.

"We have started negotiations with our partners, the NASA, we are now formalizing this ... The station cannot exist without the fulfillment of certain mutual obligations ... We will transfer responsibility for our segment to our partners or we will perform the tasks that are necessary for station maintenance on a commercial basis, not at the expense of our budget," Rogozin told reporters.

More Stories From Technology

