Russia Can Use Remaining Proton Rockets to Create Multi-Satellite Constellations - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russian can use the remaining heavy-lift rockets Proton to create multi-satellite constellations, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"In general, we have a workload on seven out of 14 Protons. The load for the remaining rockets will be found. Given that we are on the verge of creating multi-satellite constellations, most likely, the Protons will be used precisely for this," Rogozin said.