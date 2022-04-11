UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Use Remaining Proton Rockets To Create Multi-Satellite Constellations - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail Published April 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russian can use the remaining heavy-lift rockets Proton to create multi-satellite constellations, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

"In general, we have a workload on seven out of 14 Protons. The load for the remaining rockets will be found. Given that we are on the verge of creating multi-satellite constellations, most likely, the Protons will be used precisely for this," Rogozin said.

