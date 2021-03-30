UrduPoint.com
Russia Capable Of Launching 45 Medium, Heavy-Lift Rockets Annually - Roscosmos Chief

Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos is capable of launching at least 45 medium- and heavy-lift rockets on yearly basis, the agency's chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Tuesday.

"Today we are capable of carrying out at least 45 launches of medium and heavy-lift rockets per year," Rogozin said at the Korolev Academic Space Conference.

The Roscosmos chief added that the corporation was striving to make every launch successful.

"We ended 2019 and 2020 without accidents for the first time since 1993.

And I will try to do everything, and my colleagues will try to do everything to keep this tendency of accident-free operations in the future, although it is very difficult," Rogozin noted.

Last week, the head of the Russian space agency said that 29 space launches were scheduled for 2021.

In 2020, Russia launched two manned Soyuz spacecraft and two Progress cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, six Gonets communication satellites and two Express communication satellites, as well as satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry.

