Russia Capable of Replacing Most Foreign Software With Own Analogues - Prime Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russia has its own analogues of most foreign software and is currently working to upgrade them for the specific needs of business and production, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"There are Russian analogues for most foreign software, about 85% already. We have started to further adjust them for the specific needs of business and production. We support the creation of new software products," Mishustin said at a panel discussion at the Digital Almaty international forum.

The Russian prime minister also recalled that the country had a system of competence centers with over 500 domestic companies involved in its activities.

"Developers, managers, representatives of the business community and authorities are united by a common goal ” to ensure that enterprises have sought-after and convenient software that is in no way inferior to foreign software. Nearly 200 initiatives have already been selected. Some are ready for implementation and upscaling. Over 30 will be implemented during this year and the next," Mishustin added.

The competence centers are working on creating competitive products that will be able to enter the international market in the future, the prime minister said, adding that the Eurasian Economic Union would "at least be interested" in these initiatives.