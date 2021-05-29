Russia Carries Out 59th Accident-Free Space Launch in Row, Sets New Post-Soviet Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Russia has successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communication satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking the 49th successful space launch in a row, which is a new record for the post-Soviet era.

The previous record of 58 successful launches in a row was set in February 1992-February 1993. The current series of successful launches started after October 2018.

The Soviet record of accident-free space launches is more impressive: 185 ones in a row between January 1983 and November 1984.