Russia, China Advocate Equal Rights to Regulate Internet - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China in a joint statement on Friday said that they advocate equal rights to control the internet, adding that attempts to limit the right to regulate national segments are unacceptable.

"The sides support the course towards the internationalization of the management of the internet, stand for equal rights to manage it, consider unacceptable any attempts to limit their sovereign right to regulate and ensure the security of national segments of the internet, are interested in more active involvement of the International Telecommunication Union in solving these problems," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.