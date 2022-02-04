Russia, China Agree to Cooperate on Complementarity of GLONASS, BeiDou Systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Moscow and Beijing signed on Friday an agreement on cooperation in the field of ensuring the complementarity of Russia's GLONASS and China's BeiDou global navigation systems in terms of system time scales.

The relevant agreement between Russia's Roscosmos and the Chinese Satellite Navigation System Commission was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing and is included in the list of documents adopted during the visit, published on the Kremlin website.