Russia, China Combined Space Fleet Grows by 70% in 2019-2021 - Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The combined space fleet of Russia and China has grown by 70% between 2019 and 2021, while in the 2015-2018 period the two countries increased their respective fleets by more than 200%, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said on Tuesday.

"Between 2019 and 2021 the combined operational space fleets of China and Russia have grown by approximately 70 percent. This recent and continuing expansion follows a period of growth (2015-2018) where China and Russia had increased their combined satellite fleets by more than 200 percent," DIA said in a new report on the US challenges to security in space.