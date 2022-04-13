UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Combined Space Fleet Grows By 70% In 2019-2021 - Defense Intelligence Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published April 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russia, China Combined Space Fleet Grows by 70% in 2019-2021 - Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The combined space fleet of Russia and China has grown by 70% between 2019 and 2021, while in the 2015-2018 period the two countries increased their respective fleets by more than 200%, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said on Tuesday.

"Between 2019 and 2021 the combined operational space fleets of China and Russia have grown by approximately 70 percent. This recent and continuing expansion follows a period of growth (2015-2018) where China and Russia had increased their combined satellite fleets by more than 200 percent," DIA said in a new report on the US challenges to security in space.

Related Topics

Russia China 2019

Recent Stories

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

1 minute ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

1 minute ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard ..

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard on Construction of 2 LNG Carri ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.