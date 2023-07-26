Open Menu

Russia, China Develop Weapons Capability In Space - US General

Daniyal Sohail Published July 26, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The United States thinks that China and Russia are developing their military capabilities in space, affecting Washington's defense policy of deterrence, US Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting said on Wednesday

"It absolutely happens," Whiting said during his confirmation Senate hearing on the position of the commander of the US Space Command when asked whether or not China and Russia are developing their capacity for offensive and defensive weapons in space.

He also agreed that these developments are undermining US defense national security policy.

"The creation of the US Space Command recognizes that new reality," Whiting said.

US Space Command, with headquarters in Colorado, is responsible for military operations in outer space. The command's mission includes cooperation with allies to deter aggression and defend national interests.

