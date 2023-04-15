Russia, China Moon Missions Reflect Broader Competition in Space - US Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russia's and China's efforts to establish their own Moon missions reflect broader competition in space and show the importance of the Moon, Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force Maj. Gen. John Olson said on Friday.

"I think it is a reflection of the broader strategic competition," Olson told reporters, adding that both Moscow and Beijing are making "extraordinary investments" in this direction.

He also recalled that Russia and China have laid out plans for a joint Moon base.

"I think it is important validation on how important the Moon is," Olson added.

The US general noted that the United States remains the only country that has had a successful Moon mission, and currently is working on its Artemis program to deliver a man to Earth's satellite.

Olson expressed confidence that international cooperation will lead to extraordinary benefits for all humankind. The US would like to have a safe, stable environment in space, but is very realistic about the need to be pragmatic and to deliver on its plans and ambitions, he said.