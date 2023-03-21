Russia, China Oppose Attempts to Turn Outer Space Into Arena of Armed Confrontation

Russia and China oppose attempts by separate countries to turn outer space into an arena of armed confrontation, the joint statement after the two countries' summit says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China oppose attempts by separate countries to turn outer space into an arena of armed confrontation, the joint statement after the two countries' summit says.

"Russia and China oppose attempts by separate countries to turn outer space into an arena of armed confrontation and will oppose activities aimed at achieving military superiority and using it for military operations," the statement says.

Russia and China stand for launching negotiations on an international treaty as soon as possible to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space, the statement says.

"The parties reaffirm the need to start negotiations as soon as possible on the creation, on the basis of the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on preventing the deployment of weapons in outer space, the use of force or the threat of force against spacecraft, of a multilateral legally binding instrument that would provide fundamental and reliable guarantees for the prevention of an arms race in outer space, the deployment of weapons in outer space and the use of force or the threat of force against or with the help of spacecraft," it says.