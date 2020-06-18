Russia, China Put at Risk US Military Space Superiority - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States maintains a lead over Russia and China in military space capabilities, but is challenged by the pace of their development, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Stephen Kitay told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are still ahead of them, but we are absolutely at risk with the pace that they are developing these capabilities. These are very serious threats," Kitay said, presenting the Pentagon's space strategy.

It stipulates that China and Russia have weaponized space and turned it into a warfighting domain.

"They present the greatest strategic threat due to their development, testing, and deployment of counterspace capabilities and their associated military doctrine for employment in conflict extending to space," the document said.

Kitay added that US seeks to keep its space superiority, "which includes having a freedom of operation in the domain, assuring these capabilities to our warfighters throughout the conflict and being able to protect and offend against hostile space activities."

Among threats US needs to be prepared for he mentioned projectile firing satellites, nuclear detonations and attempts to jam space systems.