Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia and China seek to become leading space powers and intend to create new global space norms to undercut the United States' global leadership, the US Defense Intelligence Agency said on Tuesday.

