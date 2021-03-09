Russia, China Sign Memorandum on Creating International Scientific Lunar Research Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday that it signed a memorandum with China's National Space Administration (CNSA) to cooperate on creating an international scientific lunar research station.

"Being guided by the principles of parity distribution of rights and obligations, Roscosmos State Corporation and CNSA will promote cooperation on creating an international scientific lunar station with open access for all interested countries and international partners, with an aim to strengthen research cooperation and promote the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes in the interests of all mankind," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The lunar station is a complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and in the orbit of the Moon, designed to carry out multidisciplinary and multipurpose research , including lunar exploration, observations, fundamental research experiments and technology verification, with the possibility of long-term unmanned operation with the prospect of human presence on the Moon.

Russia and China will develop a plan for creating the lunar station. They will also closely cooperate on planning, justifying, designing, developing, implementing and operating the project, and presenting it to the global community.