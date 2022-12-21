UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Signed Agreement On Work To Study Moon - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail Published December 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on the creation of the international scientific lunar station has already been signed, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Wednesday.

"We will move on to the next phase, which is the construction of a future lunar base, possibly, and most likely, in close contact with our Chinese partners. As you know, a corresponding memorandum was signed in 2021, and just recently an agreement was signed with the Chinese side on the joint work in this area," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

