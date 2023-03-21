UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Create Commission On Satellite Navigation Cooperation - Government

Published March 21, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Russian government on Monday instructed state space corporation Roscosmos and the foreign ministry to create a subcommission with China on satellite navigation cooperation to ensure smooth operation of the two national systems, GLONASS and Beidou.

"Instruct the state space corporation Roscosmos together with the Russian Foreign Ministry to conduct negotiations with the Chinese side and, upon reaching an agreement, sign the said protocol on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation, allowing to make changes that are not of key meaning to the attached draft," the government said in a decree.

The attached protocol read that the parties "within the framework of the Russian-Chinese commission for the preparation of regular meetings of heads of government are establishing a subcommission on satellite navigation cooperation.

"

The document specified that the subcommission's work was essential for cooperation in the field, as well as ensuring compatibility and complementary nature of Russian satellite navigation system GLONASS and China's Beidou. It is planned to jointly develop additions to the systems of both countries and monitor the consumer characteristics of the navigation services, it added.

in the subcommission, Russia will be represented by the head of Roscosmos and China by the chairman of the Chinese Navigation Satellite Commission. Working sessions are planned to be held alternately in Russia and China at least once a year.

