Russia, China To Sign Deals On Aviation, Trade During Li Keqiang's Visit- Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:03 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia and China will sign a number of agreements on aviation, space, infrastructure and trade during the visit of Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Monday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the premier would visit Russia from September 16-18.

"I am not naming any exact agreements, because they have yet to be agreed. These agreements will concern trade, economy, aviation, space, infrastructure, agriculture, science, innovations," the deputy foreign minister told a briefing.

