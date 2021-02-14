UrduPoint.com
Russia Completes Tests Of Missile Early Warning Radar - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Completes Tests of Missile Early Warning Radar - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The official tests of the Russian missile early warning radar have been completed, Sergei Boev, the system's chief designer and the general director of Russia's Vympel Interstate Corporation, said on Sunday.

"In late December 2020, we completed state tests of the early warning system as a whole and the command post in particular," Boev told the Zvezda broadcaster.

