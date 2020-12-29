UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Conducted Fewer Space Launches Than Planned In 2020 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia Conducted Fewer Space Launches Than Planned in 2020 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian space corporation Roscosmos has conducted fewer space launches than originally planned this year, Director General Dmitry Rogozin has said.

In late December 2019, Russia was reported to be planning approximately 50 launches in 2020 from the Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny cosmodromes, and the Guiana Space Center. In April, Rogozin said that the company had planned 33 launches, but nine of them could be thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bankruptcy of UK communications company OneWeb, which used Russian rockets to send satellites into orbit. To date, there have been 16 launches.

"In the past year, we conducted fewer space rocket launches in the interests of the state and our commercial partners than planned.

However, in the known harsh circumstances, all global economies were forced to adjust their plans," Rogozin said in a New Year address to the space industry workers, published in the "Siberian Sputnik" corporate newspaper by satellite provider ISS-Reshetnev, a part of Roscosmos.

In 2020, Russia launched two manned Soyuz spacecraft and two Progress cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, six Gonets communication satellites and two Express communication satellites, as well as satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Company Progress United Kingdom April December 2019 2020 All From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

21 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

9 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

10 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

10 minutes ago

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 C ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.