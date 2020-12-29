Russia Conducted Fewer Space Launches Than Planned in 2020 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian space corporation Roscosmos has conducted fewer space launches than originally planned this year, Director General Dmitry Rogozin has said.

In late December 2019, Russia was reported to be planning approximately 50 launches in 2020 from the Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny cosmodromes, and the Guiana Space Center. In April, Rogozin said that the company had planned 33 launches, but nine of them could be thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bankruptcy of UK communications company OneWeb, which used Russian rockets to send satellites into orbit. To date, there have been 16 launches.

"In the past year, we conducted fewer space rocket launches in the interests of the state and our commercial partners than planned.

However, in the known harsh circumstances, all global economies were forced to adjust their plans," Rogozin said in a New Year address to the space industry workers, published in the "Siberian Sputnik" corporate newspaper by satellite provider ISS-Reshetnev, a part of Roscosmos.

In 2020, Russia launched two manned Soyuz spacecraft and two Progress cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, six Gonets communication satellites and two Express communication satellites, as well as satellites for the Russian Defense Ministry.