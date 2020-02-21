UrduPoint.com
Russia Consulting US On Spacecraft Development, Produce Components - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin at a conference in Moscow spoke about ties between Russia and the United States in the aerospace sector, describing technical consultations on new spacecraft and manufacturing supply chains.

"These American ships are needed.

We wish them success and suggest some things, including consulting technical specialists. This is not surprising. I can even tell you that in Voronezh we have a private enterprise that works for one of these American companies and makes units for manned ships," he said.

Answering a clarifying question, Rogozin said that he was talking about one of the units of the landing system for Boeing company

