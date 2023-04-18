UrduPoint.com

Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 For Refusing To Delete Prohibited Content - Court

Daniyal Sohail Published April 18, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 for Refusing to Delete Prohibited Content - Court

The Tagansky district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it will consider on April 20 opening of administrative proceedings against Google for not deleting prohibited information, the company could faces a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($48,800)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Tagansky district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it will consider on April 20 opening of administrative proceedings against Google for not deleting prohibited information, the company could faces a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($48,800).

"The court hearing is scheduled for April 20," a representative of the court said, answering a relevant question.

